Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.8% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 636,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,545,180. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

