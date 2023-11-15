Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.78. 1,507,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,293,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.43 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02. The firm has a market cap of $865.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $338.40.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

