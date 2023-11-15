Summit X LLC Sells 228 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

