Wintrust Investments LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITW opened at $237.29 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

