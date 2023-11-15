Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.78. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

