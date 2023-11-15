Cannell & Co. Sells 7,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

