Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,448,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 612,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

VZ stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

