Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 3,538 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

