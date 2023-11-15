Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $239,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $246.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.