Citigroup Inc. Purchases 247,525 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ecolab worth $93,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

