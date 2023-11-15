Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

