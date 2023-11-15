Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

CVS stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

