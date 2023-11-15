Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,257 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

