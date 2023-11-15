Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.84.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

