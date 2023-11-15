AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

