Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.