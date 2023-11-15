Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 878 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $453.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.86. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

