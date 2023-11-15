Citigroup Inc. Buys 677,229 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Corteva worth $131,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 92.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

