Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

