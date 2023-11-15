Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$2.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.11 million-$974.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.43 million. Endava also updated its FY24 guidance to GBP 1.59-1.66 EPS.

Endava Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:DAVA opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 45.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

