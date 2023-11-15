King Wealth Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,589. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.