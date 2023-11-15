GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,198,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

