Summit X LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

