Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $93.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $93,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

