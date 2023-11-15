Summit X LLC Buys 578 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
