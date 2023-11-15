Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $156,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $223.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

