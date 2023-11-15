Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

