Financial Architects Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $252.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

