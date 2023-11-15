Financial Architects Inc Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100,134 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,365,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,118,000 after buying an additional 114,236 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

