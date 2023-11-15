Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,554 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $447,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

