Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.