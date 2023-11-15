Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

