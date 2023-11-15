Financial Architects Inc Sells 84 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.01.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

