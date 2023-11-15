Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.77% of AutoNation worth $346,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after purchasing an additional 579,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,990,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

