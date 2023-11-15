Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $339,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.