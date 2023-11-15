Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 51,385 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of BorgWarner worth $349,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after buying an additional 1,694,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

BWA stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

