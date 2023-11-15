Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,898 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of SBA Communications worth $349,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

