Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $333,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

