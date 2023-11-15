Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $361,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 4.9 %

ARW opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.