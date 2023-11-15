Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $352,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 132,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 85,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LH opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

