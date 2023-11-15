Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,381 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of HP worth $403,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

