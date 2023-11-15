Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Capital One Financial worth $426,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

