Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $59,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

