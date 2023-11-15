Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,698 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

