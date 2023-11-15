Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

HDV opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.