Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.33 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.8 %

DIS stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.