Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,841 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 461,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,485,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.