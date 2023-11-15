Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

