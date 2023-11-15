AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $13,932,472. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $982.96 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $930.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $934.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

