King Wealth Buys New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

King Wealth bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. 46,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,402. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

